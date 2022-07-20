Pittsburgh Weather: A hot, humid, and sunny Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat is on!

It's going to be a hot, humid, sunny day today with highs in the upper 80s and near 90 in some spots. Dewpoints and humidity are high, so the "feels like" temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s with no real break in the hot, sticky weather the rest of the week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Our next storm chance arrives late tonight (near 11 p.m.) as a front brings a chance for showers and storms overnight. A few of these could be strong with an isolated severe storm risk (slightly better chances to our west into Eastern Ohio).

Mugginess over the next 5 days. KDKA Weather Center

Thursday will see a few lingering early morning showers and thunderstorms with gradual clearing and more dry, very warm weather to end the week.

Saturday looks dry and hot with a few scattered storms around Sunday.

7 Day Forecast - July 20, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!