Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A hot, humid, and sunny Wednesday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/20)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/20) 03:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat is on! 

It's going to be a hot, humid, sunny day today with highs in the upper 80s and near 90 in some spots. Dewpoints and humidity are high, so the "feels like" temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s with no real break in the hot, sticky weather the rest of the week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Our next storm chance arrives late tonight (near 11 p.m.) as a front brings a chance for showers and storms overnight. A few of these could be strong with an isolated severe storm risk (slightly better chances to our west into Eastern Ohio). 

kristin-muggy-meter-5-day.png
Mugginess over the next 5 days.  KDKA Weather Center

Thursday will see a few lingering early morning showers and thunderstorms with gradual clearing and more dry, very warm weather to end the week. 

Saturday looks dry and hot with a few scattered storms around Sunday.

7-day-forecast-pittsburgh-interactive.png
7 Day Forecast - July 20, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 5:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.