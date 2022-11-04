Pittsburgh Weather: A gorgeous Friday kicks off a warm weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The warm-up has officially arrived with highs nearing 70 yesterday.

We will be warmer than that today and I have our highs hitting the low 70s. Unlike yesterday, any fog that we see today should be patchy and not very thick.

Dense fog is not expected, so we finally get a full day of sunny weather today.

The next chance for rain will come on Saturday evening with most rain falling on Sunday morning.

Back to today, morning lows are hovering around 50. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10mph.

Looking ahead Saturday highs will be in the mid-70s!

It will be the last day when we get to enjoy the benefits of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunrise will be around 7:53 with sunset around 6:13. We fall back, adding an hour to our weekend on Sunday morning. Most of Sunday's rain arrives before sunrise which happens just before 7 a.m.

This means that really when it comes to the weekend most of the daylight hours of the weekend should be dry. Sunday highs should be near 70 too.

