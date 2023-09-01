Pittsburgh Weather: A cool morning gives way to pleasant afternoon conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Day two of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons happens today.

There are probably a number of folks like myself who have turned off their A/C units for the past couple of days and have just enjoyed the pleasant weather with open windows.

You'll be able to keep the windows open through Saturday morning, but after that, you're going to want to turn the A/C unit back on.

While humidity levels remain in the moderate to low range, highs will soar to the 90s on Labor Day, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rain chances on Thursday probably will spoil any chance for a fourth 90° day of the year.

Getting back to today, I have highs hitting 80 in Pittsburgh after we hit 78° yesterday.

Yesterday's high was three degrees warmer than I forecasted and I ticked up today's high just a little bit to reflect the warmer-than-expected air that is in place.

Winds will be light today, coming in out of the east-southeast at around 5mph and the skies will be clear.

Humidity levels remain low today and Saturday.

Saturday highs will hit the mid-80s. I have Sunday highs in the upper 80s. I am forecasting a high temperature of 90° for Labor Day.

The next rain chance comes on Thursday with another solid rain chance next Friday too.

