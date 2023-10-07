Pittsburgh Weather: A chilly weekend does see some sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we will see clouds decrease leaving plenty of sunshine across the region as a cold front exits the region.

It'll be a bit breezy today and high temperatures will fall short of normal by about 10 degrees struggling to make it to 60.

Tonight, rain showers return to the region, but it's not looking like a washout.

The ridges and Laurel Highlands have a freeze risk with lows dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s.

A few showers will remain early Sunday morning, mainly north, and then highs stay in the low 50s. Spotty drizzle is possible for the Steelers game tomorrow, otherwise, it stays mostly cloudy.

Monday a few showers are possible with highs in the mid-50s and we gradually gain a few degrees each day. Much of next week is dry and chilly with sunshine. By Wednesday we are back in the 60s, then the 70s return for the end of the week with rain showers on Friday.

