Pittsburgh Weather: A chilly Halloween approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing with highs near 60 and rain on and off through the day. Grab the rain gear for the Steelers game!

Forecast for Steelers vs. Jaguars KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Monday, we start off the week with temperatures only in the low 50s with the chance for rain for the first part of the day.

From there, temperatures will drastically drop for much of the week. Morning lows for the week starting Monday night into Tuesday will dip at or below freezing with frost expected. High temperatures on Halloween are only in the upper 40s through the day with evening temperatures in the low 40s.

Frost risk over the next few days KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday morning for the first day of November, a flurry is possible in the morning and highs only in the low 40s.s

By Thursday afternoon we are back near 50 and then near 60 for our highs Friday and Saturday!

7-day forecast: October 29, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

