Pittsburgh Weather: A chilly and cloudy weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the wake of the cold front, cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend which could also bring lake-enhanced flakes to the region this afternoon.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but bundle up as highs will only be in the upper 30s and feeling in the 20s through the day due to wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday highs will only be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies but then high pressure will build back in. Don't put the winter coat away just yet, lows will stay below freezing until mid-week.

The Vernal Equinox is Monday at 5:24 PM, marking the First Day of Spring, and we will see sunshine with highs back near 50!

The Spring weather returns next week with highs in the mid-50s and possibly even 60s by the end of the week.

The next chance for rain showers arrives Thursday.

