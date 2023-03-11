Pittsburgh Weather: A blustery and chilly St. Patrick's Day Parade day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be blustery for the St. Patrick's Day Parade making it feel in the teens and 20s so bundle up!

Wind gusts will be near 30 mph through the morning. We do dry out through the day but highs struggle to make it to 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

The cooler weather and wintry weather aren't over just yet. Sunday, another round of rain and snow is expected. Highs will make it to the low 40s with overnight lows in the mid-30s, so it'll mostly be slush.

Temperature and wind chill forecast - March 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

These will last through Monday with highs back to the low 40s in the afternoon.

We will dry out with some sunshine on Tuesday, but it'll be breezy with highs only in the mid-30s.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Spring is 9 days away and we have some 50s in the forecast for the end of the week so we can hold on to that for now!

7-day forecast: March 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

