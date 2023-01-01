Pittsburgh Weather: 2023 starts off warm but wet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another above-average day with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. Light scattered showers will linger into New Year's Day and then high pressure builds back in drying us out for Monday after a quick round of overnight/morning rain showers.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Tuesday looks like the warmest day where highs are looking likely to get to the mid 60s which is almost 30 degrees above normal and close to breaking record highs which is 65 in 1907 for Jan. 3rd. There will be heavy to moderate rain in the morning so the morning commute could be a little messy with ponding on the roadways and reduced visibility.

Futurecast for rain this week. KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday will also be around 60 degrees but no record-breaking highs. There will be a little sunshine so enjoy it before the wintry weather returns.

By Thursday we are starting off mild in the 50s and temperatures fall through the day switching rain to snow but little to no accumulation is expected with the ground still warm.

Friday highs are back in the 30s with a few flakes!

7-day forecast: January 1, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!