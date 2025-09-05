Iconic 102.5 WDVE sign being taken down from Green Tree building

An iconic sign that has been seen by drivers on the Parkway West for years will be no more.

The 102.5 WDVE sign on the Fleet Street building has been seen by drivers heading west and east on the Parkway for years, but on Thursday, crews were taking down the signage.

iHeartMedia, the owner of 102.5 WDVE and other stations that used to be housed in the building, moved out in 2021, but the sign remained.

"End of an era going down this week," said 102.5 WDVE DJ Chad Tyson on social media. "The gold flash cue DVE sign coming down today. 102.5 goes down today, WDVE going down on Friday. Ride on the parkway is going to look a lot different, man."

Tyson said in his social media video that the crew working didn't know where the sign is going, but he's going to try to find out more about what will happen to the sign once it's down.

"We haven't been in that building since COVID, but this is extremely sad to me," WDVE Morning Show host Randy Baumann on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I wish we were still there - one of the greatest studios in the country just sitting there vacant."