Pittsburgh Water announces $75M in upgrades for water main, lead service line replacements

Pittsburgh Water has announced a new round of water main and lead service line replacements in several neighborhoods set to take place during the 2025 construction season.

The upgrades, totaling $75.4 million, will "enhance water reliability and safety, contribute to the ongoing effort to modernize Pittsburgh's water infrastructure, and generate economic activity in our region," according to a news release from Pittsburgh Water.

Construction will take place across Point Breeze North, Brighton Heights, Squirrel Hill North, Lower Lawrenceville, and Bloomfield starting in early summer 2025, with work continuing through mid-2026.

The project aims to install over 10 miles of new water mains and 1,000 service lines to help reduce incidents, such as water main breaks, that can lead to service interruptions and low water pressure, according to the press release.

"With continued investment and support from state and local partners, Pittsburgh Water is working to provide a safer, more reliable water system for our residents," said CEO Will Pickering. "The hundreds of jobs associated with these essential upgrades will reinvest ratepayer dollars and PENNVEST funding locally, while reinforcing our system's reliability for future generations."

Pittsburgh Water estimates that the engineering and construction associated with the project will generate over $112 million in economic output and create over 500 jobs.