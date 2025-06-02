Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Water announces $75M in upgrades for water main, lead service line replacements

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Pittsburgh Water has announced a new round of water main and lead service line replacements in several neighborhoods set to take place during the 2025 construction season.

The upgrades, totaling $75.4 million, will "enhance water reliability and safety, contribute to the ongoing effort to modernize Pittsburgh's water infrastructure, and generate economic activity in our region," according to a news release from Pittsburgh Water.

Construction will take place across Point Breeze North, Brighton Heights, Squirrel Hill North, Lower Lawrenceville, and Bloomfield starting in early summer 2025, with work continuing through mid-2026. 

The project aims to install over 10 miles of new water mains and 1,000 service lines to help reduce incidents, such as water main breaks, that can lead to service interruptions and low water pressure, according to the press release.

"With continued investment and support from state and local partners, Pittsburgh Water is working to provide a safer, more reliable water system for our residents," said CEO Will Pickering. "The hundreds of jobs associated with these essential upgrades will reinvest ratepayer dollars and PENNVEST funding locally, while reinforcing our system's reliability for future generations."

Pittsburgh Water estimates that the engineering and construction associated with the project will generate over $112 million in economic output and create over 500 jobs.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.