Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission holding public hearings about Pittsburgh Water rate increase proposals

Two public hearings are being held today where people can weigh in about proposed rate increases for Pittsburgh Water.

Pittsburgh Water submitted a rate increase request with the state Public Utility Commission in early June, aiming to increase revenues by more than $84 million over two years.

Under the proposed rate increases, if you currently pay around $100 per month, your bill would increase to over $123 in 2026 and over $135 in 2027.

Customers with bill discounts would see around an 11% increase in 2026 and around a 10% increase in 2027.

The increases would be about 23.5% and 16% for commercial customers.

Pittsburgh Water says the rate increase requests are for water, wastewater, and stormwater system improvements and that they allow it to build on things it's already accomplishing.

Pittsburgh Water has already removed 13,000 lead service lines and says it's on track to have all lead lines in its system replaced by 2027.

The Public Utility Commission says it will review the rate increase proposal and make a final decision.

