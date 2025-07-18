Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix returns this weekend with new route

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is returning to Schenley Park this weekend and will have a new route this year.

The lawns of the park are going to be full of new and vintage cars this weekend as the week-long event enters its final lap.

This will be the Grand Prix's 43rd year and if you've never been, you can catch sports car races, a huge car show with more than 3,000 vehicles expected, and all kinds of other activities, providing fun for the whole family.

There are two new course routes this year, including the 2-Mile UPMC Schenley Oval Circuit.

With the Panther Hollow Bridge closed, the updated track combines classic sections with new turns, elevation changes, the iconic hay bale chicane, the Boulevard of the Allies straights, and fan zones inside the oval.

There also will be a 1-Mile Hillclimb that will start near Phipps Conservatory and will climb West Circuit Drive and end near the Neil Log House.

Some of the top viewing spots for the events include the Vietnam Veterans Pavilion and the Schenley Overlook.

Aside from various road closures in and around the park, the Schenley Pool will be closed through Sunday and the Bob O'Connor Golf Course will be closed all weekend due to the races.

The vintage races start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10 per person, which goes to Autism Pittsburgh and the Merakey Allegheny Valley School.