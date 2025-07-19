Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix speeds into final weekend

There was a lot of zooming and whirring at Schenley Park on Saturday. It's the final weekend of this year's Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

Spectators and participants call it a motoring "Mardi Gras."

"It's kind of exciting to hear that roar, isn't it?" Saundra King from Waynesburg said.

Some watch for fun while others have vested interests.

"We have a car out there, so we want to see it run," Gary Boffo of Wellsville, Ohio, said.

It's a rare time for these people to get to watch people race in Schenley Park.

"We were here about 7 o'clock this morning," John Black of Moon Township said.

Of course, some like to just display their prized possessions. They mean a lot to people like Black.

"Some of us can't afford to buy a fast car, so we make them," Black said.

This Grand Prix also means a lot to the charities that benefit.

"This represents a significant portion of the money we use to help our community," Jesse Torisky, president and CEO of Autism Pittsburgh, said.

Those funds derive from people in their "candy store."

"Most of us like fast cars," Black said.

This is a venue where they nurture their love.

Sunday is the last day of the race weekend. Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 5 p.m.