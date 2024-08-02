Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix to bring more than 3,000 cars to Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 42nd annual Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back.

About 3,000 cars from around the world will be on display and on the track for the unique auto racing experience.

"It's not very often you get to drive 100-year-old cars in 100-year-old parks," said vintage car technician Brian Blain.

Blain turns wrenches and helps keep an early 20th-century race car running. The cars are pretty, but they're the real deal on the track.

"They're not show cars by any means. They're meant to be raced and that's what we do with them," he said.

"The newest car here is 1920. The oldest car here is 1910," he said.

But there are a bunch more modern speed machines taking to the 2.4-mile Schenley Park road course. Ted Warner's vintage Indy car is an homage to the late great driver Swede Savage in STP colors.

"The iconic STP oil treatment special is something that everyone remembers," Warner said.

It's also more than a race. It's a massive vintage car show as well.

"There's a British car show, there's an Italian car show, there's an American car show, there's a German car show, there's an Asian car show," said Bernard Martin with the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

The hope is the weekend's weather cooperates. If not? "We're racing in the rain. The car show is still going on," Martin said.

You can get in for $10. Gates open at 8 Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, there will be a car show and practice on the track. Sunday is the actual race. The car show will also be available as well.