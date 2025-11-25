Road closures announced for this week's Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot in Pittsburgh

Several road closures have been announced ahead of this week's Turkey Trot in Pittsburgh that is held on Thanksgiving morning.

This week's YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot will be the 35th annual event that's put on by P3R.

P3R says the event is expected to welcome more than 8,000 participants from 38 states and numerous countries, including Great Britain, France, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

This year's races include the 5-mile, the 5K, the 1-Mile Family Fun Run, and the Double Gobble, which consists of competing in both the 5K and the 5-mile.

All races will kick off along West General Robinson Street and will finish along North Shore Drive near PNC Park.

Road closures for the races will be in effect starting at 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and are expected to be lifted by 11 a.m. that day.

On the North Shore and on the North Side, roads that will be closed include parts of the course on the Roberto Clemente Bridge, on the Andy Warhol Bridge, on River Avenue, and several areas surrounding Allegheny Commons Park.

In the Downtown Pittsburgh area, roads that will be closed include parts of Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Liberty Avenue, Penn Avenue, Stanwix Street, and the Boulevard of the Allies.

Parking restrictions will begin at 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning for roads included in the race routes.

Full course maps and road closure maps can be found online.