Pittsburgh among cities added to Michelin Guide, selections to be announced in 2027

Earlier this week, the Michelin Guide announced an expansion that will include Pittsburgh.

It's being called the Michelin Guide Great Lakes Edition, and it will include multiple cities, including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

"The Michelin Guide is committed to fostering a culture of travel and dining by helping people discover unforgettable culinary experiences in new destinations," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide. "Our anonymous Inspectors have begun canvassing these cities for impressive culinary talent and are eager to share their experiences with you in the inaugural selection next year."

The City of Pittsburgh is home to more than 500 restaurants, and that's not to mention the thousands more across Allegheny County and western Pennsylvania. For VisitPITTSBURGH, it's a chance to highlight the city's culinary prowess to a global audience.

"Our chefs and restaurateurs have been building a vibrant food scene for years, and this recognition will help attract new visitors, support local hospitality jobs, and strengthen Pittsburgh's reputation as an exciting culinary destination for taste-driven travelers," said VisitPITTSBURGH President and CEO Jerad Bachar.

The selection process for the guide is done through anonymous inspectors, and according to Michelin, they are already in the field and checking out restaurants in the new region.

A full selection of restaurants will be revealed in 2027 at the Michelin Guide American Great Lakes Ceremony, and the date of that event will be announced later.