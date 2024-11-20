Pittsburgh will see thunderstorms and wind on Wednesday before potential snow later on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday morning begins with overcast skies and areas of patchy dense fog.

Key Points:

Thunderstorms (isolated severe potential 2-6 p.m. today)

Gusty winds with storms and the cold front passage this evening

Snow showers/squalls Thursday (Little accumulation unless you get under a heavier squall)

Steadier snow very late Thursday night-Friday morning

Snow transitions to rain Friday afternoon, minus the highest elevations of Laurel Highlands/Ridges

Strong winds are expected on Friday

Visibility could be reduced to a <0.25 mile in spots. Fog will remain an issue through mid-morning before winds out of the south mix out the fog by mid-morning.

Some partial clearing may occur by early afternoon ahead of a rapidly strengthening area of low pressure and a strong cold front moving in from the west. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of the boundary and will move across Western PA and Northern WV between 2-6 p.m.

There is a little bit more moisture ahead of the front than what models have shown the last few days and newer models are showing more instability in place which could lead to an isolated severe threat with storms this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts are the main threats.

Conditions for our region through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

After the first round of rain and storms this afternoon and evening, gusty west winds (30-45mph gusts) will continue for several hours through around midnight. A dry slot is expected to move in as the strong low pressure continues to deepen to our north. This will lead to partial clearing overnight into Thursday morning with perhaps a few scattered showers.

During the day, scattered showers and squalls are expected to move across all of our area. While it will be cold enough aloft to see flakes make it down to the surface, surface temperatures will be well above freezing, so unless there is a heavy burst of snow, accumulation should be minimal for most of Thursday.

The types of conditions we can expect through Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Thursday night into Friday morning, another wave of energy pivoting around the slow-moving low pressure will lead to a steadier area of snow. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are likely going to drop closer to freezing around the area, so this is the most likely time to see accumulation—even in the Pittsburgh metro area.

Snow will gradually transition to rain through the day on Friday as temperatures warm above freezing and the coldest air aloft shifts to the east. Road conditions will generally be wet in the metro area, but some slush could occur if a heavier burst occurs. More snow-covered roads are expected in the Winter Storm Watch area. Friday will also be very windy, with the highest wind gusts expected in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Snowfall amounts west of the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges will range from less than 1" to near 3". Most of the Pittsburgh metro area should see around 1". The Laurel Highlands and Ridges will see upwards 6 to near 9" in the highest elevations. This snow will not occur all at once, and melting and compaction are also expected as well since most surfaces will be fairly warm going into the event.

Snowfall estimates for our area for Thursday through Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Expect lingering showers, breezy conditions, and overcast skies to persist through Saturday with some clearing by Sunday. Temperatures are expected to moderate by Sunday and early next week, ahead of another cold front that will bring more showers by Monday night and Tuesday.

7-day forecast: November 20, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

