Thousands without power after Western Pennsylvania hit by storms and tornado warning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands are without power after strong storms blew through the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday evening, prompting a tornado warning.

Duquesne Light, which covers Allegheny and Beaver counties, said it has about 200 outages impacting 22,000 customers as of 7 p.m. First Energy also has several thousands of customers without power, with Washington and Westmoreland counties hit the hardest.

A tornado warning was briefly issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties around 5 p.m. but eventually expired. The National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office said it plans to send a survey crew out on Thursday to look for damage and see if they can confirm touchdown.

Reports have been coming in about downed trees. The Moon Township Volunteer Fire Company posted a photo on social media of a tree that took down power lines on Marshall Drive. In Sewickley, first responders were called to Beaver Street after a large tree limb knocked power out to several blocks of homes.

Firefighters on scene Beaver St. in Sewickley

Large tree limb brought down the power line knocking out power to 2 to 3 block area. Traffic shut down on Beaver St. from Grant St. to Academy Ave.

Waiting for Duquense Light to respond. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UDz68AjiTD — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) November 21, 2024

Dispatchers also report widespread wind damage across Murrysville, Penn Hills and North Huntingdon.

The storms came ahead of a cold front and forecasted snow. Temperatures will be dropping across the Pittsburgh area, and the NWS issued a winter storm warning for parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Preston and Tucker counties from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday.