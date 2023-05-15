Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Jury selection enters fourth week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday marked the start of week four in the jury selection process for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter trial.

It was another day of potential jurors talking about their views on the death penalty and exactly how they got to those beliefs, and whether they think it's a valid option for our justice system or not.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller sat in as Judge Robert Colville and attorneys from the defense and prosecution continued to question potential jurors. They have interviewed more than 200 people so far and need a pool of at least 58 people. They've reached the mid-60s as of Monday.

They need a pool of at least 58 people to survive the 20 strikes from each side. They're then planning to seat a jury of 12 with 6 alternates.

Those remaining are the ones who, after talking with attorneys, did not get dismissed for cause or hardship. A reason to be dismissed for cause includes strongly held beliefs that would make it impossible for a potential juror to consider the evidence. A reason to be dismissed for hardship would be an employer that will not pay during the trial or would not hold their position.

On Monday, one potential juror said he felt he could follow the rules and the evidence to make a "fair judgment." When asked if he posted pro-law enforcement comments on Facebook, he said "Yes." He later said he wouldn't automatically vote for the death penalty because the accused shot a police officer.

Another juror answered the lawyers' questions for more than an hour. He said he could vote for the death penalty but called it a big decision since life is precious. He said his relative was a gun violence victim but doesn't think that would sway his decision-making.

Of those questioned today, three could be eligible for the pool. Jury selection will continue on Tuesday.