Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Seventh day of testimony to get underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Testimony will pick up this morning for the seventh day at the federal courthouse in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Before the testimony began on Tuesday, one of the original jurors was dismissed.

Right now, jurors are in the process of seeing disturbing photos and hearing graphic details about how the 11 victims died.

Prosecutors say it is hard, but necessary in order to establish force and malice of the defendant, Robert Bowers.

The alleged gunman is accused of killing 11 people at the synagogue, which housed three congregations, on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Recapping the trial

During the first week of the trial at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, opening statements were delivered by prosecutors and defense attorneys, followed by two days of testimony from survivors and testimony from a police officer who was wounded while responding to the synagogue.

There is little question about the defendant's guilt. Rather, the case is about whether he will get the death penalty. In her opening statements, defense attorney Judy Clarke readily admitted that the defendant was responsible for the carnage, calling his actions immeasurable and inexcusable.

Most of the victim's families have said they support the death penalty in this case.

