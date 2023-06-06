Juror excused in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial; forensic pathologist and SWAT officer take stand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the jurors seated in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial was excused on Tuesday morning as proceedings began for the day.

The trial has entered a very difficult phase for the jury and family members involved. At the onset of the trial, the government warned the jury that the trial would be difficult to endure due to the testimony and pictures of autopsies on the victims.

The jurors were told that they would be shown both in words and in photographic evidence the extent of the violence perpetrated on the victims.

On Tuesday morning, forensic pathologist Dr. Ashton Ennis took the stand and began describing autopsies he performed at the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office on four of the 11 fatal victims of the attack.

On the stand at the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial, forensic pathologist Dr. Ashton Ennis described autopsies he performed on four of the 11 victims of the attack. (Sketch by: Emily Goff)

All or most of the victims were killed at a close-range with the gunman's AR-15, a high-powered, military-style rifle. Ashton told the jury rifle wounds are much more destructive than pistol wounds.

Neither the defendant nor the jury reacted when the court displayed pictures of one victim shot multiple times, including a gunshot to the head.

"Rifle shots to the head are very devastating," Ashton said in his testimony. "With rifle wounds, the bullet moves much more quickly, with much more energy. It's a much more destructive wound."

Though difficult to see, the prosecution said they believe it is necessary to show the damage inflicted by this weapon on defenseless victims and is presenting the photographic evidence over the objections of the defense, which said they could prejudice the jury.

Judge Robert Colville told the jury they were to "not let these photos stir up your emotions and prejudice the defendant Robert Bowers."

SWAT Officer Andrew Miller engaged in a shootout with the gunman inside the synagogue before his surrender to authorities. (Sketch by: Emily Goff)

Earlier, the jury heard from Officer Andrew Miller, one of the SWAT officers who engaged in a shootout with the defendant who later surrendered to police and stated the reason for the attack.

"He said he had to do it. Jews are he children of Satan. They're murdering our children," Officer Miller said on the stand.

Recapping the trial

During the first week of the trial at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, opening statements were delivered by prosecutors and defense attorneys, followed by two days of testimony from survivors and testimony from a police officer who was wounded while responding to the synagogue.

There is little question about the defendant's guilt. Rather, the case is about whether he will get the death penalty. In her opening statements, defense attorney Judy Clarke readily admitted that the defendant was responsible for the carnage, calling his actions immeasurable and inexcusable.

Most of the victim's families have said they support the death penalty in this case.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.