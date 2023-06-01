Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Survivors testify about hiding in closet during attack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Survivors from the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting took the stand on Thursday, testifying with their stories of escape during the trial's third day.

The alleged gunman is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue, which housed three congregations, nearly five years ago on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Testimony day 3

After his congregation gathered in the sanctuary for Saturday morning services, New Light Rabbi Jonathan Perlman testified he heard the shattering of glass followed by gunfire and immediately warned his congregants.

"I said, 'We're in danger. I want you to follow me. We're going to hide in this storage closet,'" he said.

In a then-darkened closet, Perlman, Carol Black, Barry Werber and 88-year-old Mel Wax, who was hard of hearing and may not have understood the danger, huddled. At a lull in the fire, Wax told Perlman, "'Whatever it was it must be over. I want to see what happened.' I said, 'Please don't, Mel. Stay inside.' He wouldn't listen to me."

Rabbi Jonathan Perlman is questioned during day three of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial on June 1, 2023. (Photo: Emily Goff)

Wax stayed for a time and it was Perlman who left to see about others. But Wax did eventually wander outside out of the closet and was shot and killed by the gunman. Perlman met up with Stephen Weiss from the Tree of Life congregation, who also looking to help people.

"He is a wonderful man of courage to think of others instead of himself," Perlman said.

Gunfire continue and at that point, Perlman said he became "very scared" and found a door he had never seen before, which led outside, where he found a police officer.

"I told him about the people hiding inside. He told me quote, 'to get the hell out of here.'"

Recapping the trial



After gunshots began echoing through the synagogue, three members of the New Light congregation -- Melvin Wax, Carol Black and Barry Werber -- hid in a storage closet. After a long pause in the shooting, Mel Wax ventured outside.

"At that point, I heard a gunshot," Werber testified Wednesday. "Mel Wax fell back into the room. I saw the figure of a person step over the body and step back."

Black said she could see the shadow of the gunman move back and forth.

"I just remained calm," she told the court. "I just stayed calm. If I was calm, I reassured myself that nothing would happen to me. I would be safe, and he would go away."

They were just two of several survivors testifying Wednesday about the horrific attack. Nurse and survivor Dan Leger was with his friend and physician Jerry Rabinowitz when they heard the shots.

Dan Leger, who was wounded in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and survived, gives testimony during the second day of the trial on May 31, 2023. (Photo: Emily Goff)

"Jerry looked at me and said 'Oh, damn,'" Leger testified. "We looked at each other and we knew we needed to do something to help so we moved in the direction of the gunfire. That was perhaps a stupid thing to do, but that's what we did."

Both men were shot, Rabinowitz fatally. Leger said he knew he was close to dying. "I viewed my life, and I thought about the wonder of it all. The beauty of it. All the happiness I had experienced in my life. The joy of having two beautiful sons and a beautiful wife. I was ready. I was ready to go."

There is little question about the defendant's guilt. Rather, the case is about whether he will get the death penalty. In her opening statements, defense attorney Judy Clarke readily admitted that the defendant was responsible for the carnage, calling his actions immeasurable and inexcusable.

Most of the victim's families have said they support the death penalty in this case.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.