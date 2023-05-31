Testimony to resume inside federal courtroom in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Witnesses will be back on the stand in federal court today for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

The first day of the trial brought tough testimony with emotions running high.

After more than a four-year wait, prosecutors began presenting their case. Jurors heard chilling opening statements and emotional testimony at the federal courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh.

In her opening statement, prosecutor Soo Song described the defendant Robert Bowers as a hate-fuel antisemite and told the jury she would spare no detail in describing in horrific detail, the killing of each of the 11 victims at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on October 27, 2018.

To the apparent surprise of the jury, defense attorney Judy Clarke began her opening statements by readily admitting that her defendant was responsible for the carnage, calling his actions immeasurable and inexcusable.

Ultimately, the defense will ask the jury to spare the defendant's life but for the next few weeks, they will simply listen to his horrific acts.

The accused gunman faces 68 counts in the attack.

Since the beginning of the trial process, the case has been less about guilt and more about whether or not he will receive the death penalty.

Testimony is set to resume later this morning.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org