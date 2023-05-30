Opening statements to be heard in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly four years after the worst anti-semitic attack in U.S. history, happening in Pittsburgh, the accused shooter heads to trial.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse Downtown for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

Jurors will first have to decide if the accused gunman is responsible for the deaths of 11 people. However, since the beginning of the trial process, the case has been less about his guilt and more about whether he will get the death penalty.

"Every single piece of evidence brought in is also of primary importance with respect to the prosecution's case that death is the appropriate penalty," according to law professor Bruce Antokowiak.

The witness list has not been released.

The defense is led by Judy Clarke, who has defended several mass murderers in her career, including Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and Eric Rudolph, known as the Atlanta Olympics bomber.

There are some new rules for this trial, and they're in place to protect and limit the release of certain sensitive details. That includes 911 calls, where you can hear gunshots in the background, autopsy photos, and scene photos involving the victims.

The victims' family members asked the court to protect the memories of their loved ones, including how they're portrayed in death. The materials will still be made available in open court and will be used during testimony.

Those details and evidence will not be posted on the court's website or made available to the public in any way.