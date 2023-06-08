Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Second week of testimony to wrap up Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The second week of testimony in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial is expected to wrap up today.

On Wednesday, a former FBI special agent who headed crime scene reconstruction and analysis described processing the massive crime scene.

Retired FBI agent Andrea Dammann testifies during the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial on June 7, 2023. (Photo: Emily Goff)

Recapping the trial

The second week of testimony has consisted of prosecutors displaying and describing visual and audio evidence surrounding the massive crime scene inside the Squirrel Hill synagogue.

During the first week of the trial at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, opening statements were delivered by prosecutors and defense attorneys, followed by two days of testimony from survivors and testimony from a police officer who was wounded while responding to the synagogue.

There is little question about the defendant's guilt. Rather, the case is about whether he will get the death penalty. In her opening statements, defense attorney Judy Clarke readily admitted that the defendant was responsible for the carnage, calling his actions immeasurable and inexcusable.

Most of the victim's families have said they support the death penalty in this case.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.