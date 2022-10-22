'Lift Every Voice' with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to Heinz Hall Saturday night

'Lift Every Voice' with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to the Heinz Hall Saturday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Diversity takes the stage Saturday night at Heinz Hall when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents "Lift Every Voice."

It's a multicultural multi-media production that includes award-winning musicians and vocalists with Pittsburgh ties.

"Part of this is breaking down the barriers and saying, 'let's open up, let's welcome, let's be inclusive and let's share the stage' but also share, as you say, the African American experience," said Suzanne Perrino, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's senior VP of learning and community engagement.

The overall performance will be a creative combination of gospel, hip-hop and classical. The production highlights the high level of Black artists.

"We've had such a major effect on music and art and just social things in general," said Kansas City Symphony principal percussionist Josh Jones. "It's nice to see that come to fruition and just be expanded on and expounded on."

The show is Saturday at 8 p.m. with a panel discussion at 7 on the making of the production.