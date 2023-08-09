Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Frzy will present an orchestration of the rapper's new album

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a full orchestration of local rapper Frzy's new album in a first-of-its-kind concert this fall.

It'll be the first time that a full orchestration of a full rap album has been performed by either Frzy or the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

The one-night-only special concert called "The Glorious Succession of Frzy" is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Heinz Hall.

"It was my childhood dream to be on the Heinz Hall stage with the PSO because classic music represented genius to me," said Harvey "Frzy" Daniels in a news release. "I never learned to read music, so I learned how to speak it. This historic and unique collaboration featuring my new album, 'Succession,' is orchestrated as my love letter to Pittsburgh. The performance promises to transcend the audience to a place where they are the ink, the orchestra is the pen, and the stage is the paper."

Christian Kriegeskotte, the orchestral arranger of Frzy's new album, called it "a hip-hop concerto."

Presale tickets are available now. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at the Heinz Hall box office, online or by phone at 412-492-4900.