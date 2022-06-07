Homicide suspect taken into custody by SWAT officers in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted for a homicide in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood has been taken into custody.
Zahvair Palmer was arrested and taken into custody without incident early Tuesday morning.
SWAT was initially called out to Bennett Street on Monday night for a man barricaded inside an apartment.
Police say Palmer had a warrant out for his arrest related to a deadly shooting that took place on March 19.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
