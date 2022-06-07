Homicide suspect taken into custody by SWAT officers in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted for a homicide in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood has been taken into custody.

Zahvair Palmer was arrested and taken into custody without incident early Tuesday morning.

SWAT responded to a man barricaded inside a home on Bennett Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on June 6, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

SWAT was initially called out to Bennett Street on Monday night for a man barricaded inside an apartment.

Police say Palmer had a warrant out for his arrest related to a deadly shooting that took place on March 19.

