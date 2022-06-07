Watch CBS News
Homicide suspect taken into custody by SWAT officers in Homewood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted for a homicide in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood has been taken into custody.

Zahvair Palmer was arrested and taken into custody without incident early Tuesday morning.

kdka-homewood-bennett-street-swat.png
SWAT responded to a man barricaded inside a home on Bennett Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on June 6, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

SWAT was initially called out to Bennett Street on Monday night for a man barricaded inside an apartment.

Police say Palmer had a warrant out for his arrest related to a deadly shooting that took place on March 19. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on June 6, 2022 / 8:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

