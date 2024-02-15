Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh student and citizen's police academies accepting applications

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Public Safety Department are looking for citizens and students who want to experience what it's like to wear a police badge.

The deadline to sign up for the 12-week citizen police academy is Friday, Feb. 16. The 10-week student police academy registration deadline is Friday, March 1.

Participants will experience police training and learn about police tactics and how K-9s are used. They'll also hear the history of policing and police accountability. The classes also give people an opportunity to consider a career in law enforcement.

Those interested in the police academies can submit an application on the Pittsburgh Public Safety website

The start date is Feb. 28. Classes will be held every Wednesday for 12 weeks from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center.

The student police academy starts March 14. Classes will be every Thursday for 10 weeks from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Point Park University Academic Hall.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 7:46 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.