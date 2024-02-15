Pittsburgh student and citizen's police academies accepting applications

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Public Safety Department are looking for citizens and students who want to experience what it's like to wear a police badge.

The deadline to sign up for the 12-week citizen police academy is Friday, Feb. 16. The 10-week student police academy registration deadline is Friday, March 1.

Participants will experience police training and learn about police tactics and how K-9s are used. They'll also hear the history of policing and police accountability. The classes also give people an opportunity to consider a career in law enforcement.

Those interested in the police academies can submit an application on the Pittsburgh Public Safety website.

The start date is Feb. 28. Classes will be held every Wednesday for 12 weeks from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center.

The student police academy starts March 14. Classes will be every Thursday for 10 weeks from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Point Park University Academic Hall.