Pittsburgh street sweeping set to resume after three-year pause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the first time in three years, street sweeping is set to resume in Pittsburgh.

Starting on Saturday, tickets with fines will be issued to vehicles violating the restrictions.

There are signs along each street that is swept outlining what days and times parking is prohibited.

Work is typically done Monday through Friday, with main corridors being swept on Fridays.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 2:40 AM

