Steelers training camp opens with injury updates, quarterback competition taking shape

The Pittsburgh Steelers began training camp on Tuesday, taking another step in the team's quest to capture a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Players and coaches, including new head coach Mike McCarthy, spoke with the media during the team's first day at Saint Vincent College.

Omar Khan gives injury updates

General manager Omar Khan offered injury updates on a few players as camp gets underway, including offensive lineman Broderick Jones and starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

"Jalen had an injury he suffered during the minicamp. He's recovering; [it will] probably be a couple of weeks if I had to guess on his return," Khan said.

Fellow defensive back Donte Kent is also expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Khan added.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jones, who has been dealing with an ongoing neck injury, is "in a good place" and has been "cleared to go," according to Khan. The Steelers reportedly declined Jones' fifth-year option earlier in the offseason.

"We're going to be smart in terms of how we progress [Jones], but you guys will see him out there on Wednesday."

Mike McCarthy speaks

Mike McCarthy said he was looking forward to his first training camp as head coach of his boyhood team. He said these days in Latrobe are "critical" and he's not wasting time. The first padded practice will be Monday, but the team will not do live tackling during camp, McCarthy said.

One of the bigger position battles to be analyzed during camp is for the backup quarterback spot behind entrenched starter Aaron Rodgers.

As camp begins, McCarthy said veteran signal-caller Mason Rudolph will receive second-team reps as the second-string quarterback; second-year player Will Howard and Penn State rookie Drew Allar will take third-team reps.

When asked whether he would carry four quarterbacks on the roster, an unconventional roster tactic, McCarthy said he is "not philosophically opposed" to keeping the best players on the roster during the season.