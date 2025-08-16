How to watch and what to know for the Steelers-Buccaneers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium

It's a football Saturday in Pittsburgh as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in town and the Steelers are preparing to play in their second of three preseason games.

The Steelers won their first preseason game on the road in Jacksonville and are looking to get another victory tonight against the Buccaneers.

How to watch the Steelers-Buccaneers game

The preseason action at Acrisure Stadium will get underway at 7 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

Live pregame coverage with Steelers Kickoff will begin at 6:30 p.m. on KDKA-TV.

Following the action, there will be postgame coverage with The Extra Point and a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call before the KDKA-TV News at Eleven.

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing in tonight's game?

For the second straight preseason game, Aaron Rodgers will not be suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier this week, Rodgers spoke at length about how much he enjoyed the Steelers' training camp at Saint Vincent College and had high praise for the skill players he'll be playing alongside this season.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 9: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during a NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium on August 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. Logan Bowles / Getty Images

Rodgers said that along with his receivers and tight ends, he hopes he and his offensive line can be on the same page all season long as well.

What other starters might be playing in the game?

Along with Aaron Rodgers, a number of Steelers key starters and veterans won't be playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Mike Tomlin spoke on Thursday before the team's joint practice with Tampa Bay, saying that he expects the lineup to be similar to last week's game against Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 10: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Isaac Seumalo, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cameron Heyward, Patrick Queen, Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, and Joey Porter Jr. are not expected to see playing time for Pittsburgh.

What to know about parking and tickets if you're heading to the game

If you're heading to Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers-Buccaneers game, fans are being encouraged to arrive two hours early.

Parking lots will open at 2 p.m. and all gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m.

People who haven't pre-purchased parking are being encouraged to park Downtown and ride the 'T' to the North Shore or park at Station Square and ride the Gateway Clipper.

We’re asking fans to arrive early & prepared for Saturday’s #Steelers game!



Have your mobile tickets downloaded to your digital wallet & transfer tickets to your guests so everyone has their own ticket saved to their mobile device.



More details ⬇️ — Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) August 15, 2025

All ticketing for Acrisure Stadium is mobile and the team asks people to make they have their tickets saved to their Apple or Google wallets so that they can access their tickets if they don't have Wi-Fi or cell service.

The weather is going to be hot and sunny tonight at Acrisure Stadium

With hot weather expected for Saturday's game, the Steelers are asking fans headed to the North Shore to be prepared to help make sure they have a safe and enjoyable experience.

The team recommends staying hydrated by drinking water regular, finding shade when needed, and wearing light-colored, breathable clothing and apparel.

Saturday's forecast for the Pittsburgh area is calling for high temperatures at or near the low 90s. KDKA Weather Center

Forecast highs on Saturday are expected to be near or above 90 degrees with isolated storm chances.