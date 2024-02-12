Pittsburgh Steelers release QB Mitchell Trubisky, two other players

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a decision about quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Steelers announced on Monday that they have released Trubisky, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and punter Pressley Harvin III.

In May 2023, Trubisky signed a new three-year contract with the club that ran through the 2025 season. He originally inked a two-year deal during free agency in 2022.

Trubisky started two games last season in relief of injured starter Kenny Pickett, but the veteran was later benched for Mason Rudolph, who led the team to the playoffs. Rudolph is a free agent this summer.

Trubisky started seven games and appeared in 12 games in two seasons with the black and gold. He threw eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions during that span.

During an interview with KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani last week, Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said he would like to see Rudolph back in the black and gold next season. Rooney also did not rule out adding a quarterback via trade.

"We have a lot of evaluations to go through, and we'll go through all the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season," he told Pompeani.

Harvin was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2021 draft and appeared in 47 games over the last three seasons.

Okorafor was a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He started seven games last season after starting at least 15 games in the previous three years.

According to Pompeani, Pittsburgh has added between $12 and $13 million in cap space following Monday's roster moves.