Russell Wilson "in consideration" to start for Steelers in Week 7, Mike Tomlin says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers handled the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, earning a 32-13 victory in Sin City. Pittsburgh now turns its attention to the New York Jets, who lost to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night to close out Week 6 action.

Head coach Mike Tomlin started his press conference by praising Steelers fans for traveling to Vegas and supporting the team away from home.

"That was a special day from a support standpoint," Tomlin said.

Turning his attention to a game recap, Tomlin cited T.J. Watt's penchant for creating turnovers on defense that allowed the Steelers to capitalize on offense.

Russell Wilson "is in consideration" to start at quarterback, according to Tomlin. He will again have a chance to "knock rust off" and have first-team reps in practice this week.

Tomlin, however, stopped short of naming Fields or Wilson the permanent starter moving forward. A scenario exists where both quarterbacks could be featured on Sunday night.

"Justin (Fields) has been an asset for us. We're looking at all the people at our disposal the same way that we'd do at any position."

A decision on which quarterback earns the start will be made "closer to game time."

Injuries

Nick Herbig (hamstring) will likely remain out this week, as will center Zach Frazier (ankle). Ryan McCollum likely plays center this week in Frazier's absence, Tomlin said. He was optimistic about Alex Highsmith's availability on defense.

The opposition

Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams has reportedly been traded to the Jets, reuniting with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

"I don't imagine his acquisition changes our approach to this game. We're playing an Aaron Rodgers-led group on offense, and that means certain things. When you got a quarterback who has the resume he has and has had the success he's had, it's a challenge," Tomlin said.

Tomlin was quick to highlight running back Breece Hall and his dynamism on offense.

"He's good on the inside run, he's good on the perimeter run, he's good in the passing game out of the backfield, he's also good in the passing gamer removed as a wide receiver," Tomlin added.

On the Jets' defense, cornerbacks Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and D.J. Reed are star players. Tomlin also heaped praise on second-year edge rusher Will McDonald.

"To be quite honest with you, my two favorite edge rushers were he and (Nick) Herbig."

"I think all competitors get excited about top-notch competition," Tomlin said when asked about going up against Aaron Rodgers. "You better respect those game-changers."

The Steelers are again in the primetime spotlight this Sunday when they welcome the New York Jets to Acrisure Stadium. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m.