Steelers embracing challenge of second straight AFC North game during shorter week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now 8-2 atop the AFC North after an 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Pittsburgh turns its attention to another divisional foe, the Cleveland Browns, on a short week, with both teams set for a Thursday night showdown.

Head coach Mike Tomlin began his press conference by praising his players' efforts in an emotional, high-stakes game against the Ravens. Tomlin singled out kicker Chris Boswell, whose six field goals accounted for all of Pittsburgh's points on Sunday.

"(Boswell) has been everything that we need him to be. He is performing at an extremely high level," Tomlin said, "That [special teams] collective, in particular, has been rock solid for us."

Tomlin also noted that his team struggled in the red zone, an area of the game that he says needs to be improved.

"I'm excited about seeing the maturity level, the professionalism of this group as they embark on their preparation associated with a short week, Tomlin said.

Injuries

Linebacker Alex Highsmith is "more out than in," according to Tomlin, citing a shorter turnaround time for the next game.

The opposition

Cleveland's quarterback, veteran Jameis Winston, is a player the Steelers must become familiar with due to his deployment in a new offense, Tomlin said. Winston had spent the previous four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Running back Nick Chubb, injured last season in a Week 2 contest against the Steelers, has returned to the field, and once again has the attention of the Steelers' defense.

Chubb has logged 53 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown since returning on Oct. 20.

The Browns' defense brings more continuity, with players like Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, and Greg Newsome II.

Tomlin added that the Steelers would likely double-team Garrett to avoid the five-time Pro Bowler from wreaking havoc while on offense.

"I don't know that we view (Dan Moore against Myles Garrett) as a one-on-one matchup, and that's no slight against Dan Moore, it's just the talent level of Myles Garrett. Dan is going to have his opportunities to be matched up against Myles, but I doubt it's going to be in one-on-one circumstances, particularly in one-dimensional passing moments."

"This next outing is a really significant one. When you have back-to-back division games, it's significant, but when you have back-to-back division games and the second one be on a short week on the road, man, that has our attention and urgency."

The Steelers travel to Cleveland to battle the Browns for a second straight AFC North clash. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.