Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb carted off field after knee injury against Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb left Monday's game against the Steelers with a knee injury.

Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter after being tackled by Minkah Fitzpatrick, who stayed down briefly after the hit.

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K.Aller / Getty Images

The Browns said Chubb has a knee injury and will not return. The broadcast crew elected to not show a replay of the injury due to its severity. At the stadium, a video of the injury was played and the crowd gasped.

Chubb had 10 rushes for 64 yards before leaving with the horrific injury.

Earlier in the game, the Steeles' Gunner Olszewski suffered a head injury earlier and will not return, the team announced.