Andy Weidl interviews for general manager job with the Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl has completed an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for the team's general manager job opening.

Weidl has served in his current role with the Pittsburgh Steelers under general manager Omar Khan since 2022.

Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, Weidl spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as a scout and working in player personnel.

We have completed an interview with Andy Weidl for our general manager opening https://t.co/5ft1bMQt90 pic.twitter.com/okb7PUXvGE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2026

It's unclear at this point whether he will get an opportunity to become an NFL general manager with the Falcons, who are looking to replace Terry Fontenot having hired Matt Ryan as the team's new president of football.

"We're looking for people that work well together," Ryan said after being hired into his role as president. "And that doesn't mean best friends. You've got to have a professional and really strong working relationship. And sometimes that comes with seeing things a little bit differently. But the best of the best find ways to get to common ground.

The Falcons recently hired former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as their coach after parting ways with Raheem Morris.

Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are amid a search for a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades after Mike Tomlin stepped down last week.

The Steelers requested interviews with nearly a dozen candidates, several of whom have been hired for other jobs already.