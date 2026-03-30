Pittsburgh Steelers expecting decision from Aaron Rodgers before NFL draft, report says

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting a decision about Aaron Rodgers' future before the upcoming NFL draft, according to a new report.

Aaron Rodgers said earlier this offseason that the team hasn't given him a deadline to let them know his plans for the upcoming season, but it appears as if that decision will be made in the next month or so.

KDKA-TV Steelers Insider and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac said Sunday that the team is expecting an answer on Rodgers' future before the April 23 draft.

"I still expect that," said Steelers president Art Rooney II. "I expect we'll get an answer before the draft."

"When I talked to him and Omar talked to him, he told us he wasn't going to take as long this year as he did last year," Rooney said. "I'm not 100% sure what that means, but I expect something before the draft."

In his lone season with the Steelers, Rodgers threw 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, leading Pittsburgh to an AFC North division title, losing in the wild card round of the postseason to the Houston Texans.

While it's unknown what direction Rodgers will go with his decision, the veteran quarterback offered high praise for new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who was hired to replace Mike Tomlin after he stepped down after nearly two decades with the program.

"I love Mike, and Mike and I have kept some contact over the years," Rodgers said earlier this year, calling McCarthy "one of the great guys in the league," adding that he's an "exceptional human being with a big heart."

The NFL draft will be hosted in Pittsburgh this year from April 23-25.