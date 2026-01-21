Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 opponents finalized

The Pittsburgh Steelers' list of opponents for the 2026 season has been finalized.

The Steelers shared their list of 2026 opponents on Wednesday, which consists of eight home games at Acrisure Stadium and nine road games.

Pittsburgh will have six games against teams who made the playoffs in 2025. Three of those games will be at home and three will be on the road.

The team's schedule with dates and times won't be announced until a later date, but the Steelers' schedule will consist of home games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh will go on the road to face Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans.

While the Steelers' schedule for 2026 has been set, questions still remain as to who will be leading the team next season after head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down in the wake of Pittsburgh's 30-6 playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

The Steelers are in the process of finding Tomlin's replacement and have requested interviews with nearly a dozen candidates to take over at the helm of the program.