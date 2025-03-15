Thousands turn out for Pittsburgh's 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Another edition of one of the country's largest Saint Patrick's Day parades was completed on Saturday.

Droves of people lined up on Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies to see over 200 marching units, bands, and floats.

For the Cyphers, the key to a great parade day was starting before the rest.

"Early bird gets the worm, man," Zackary Cypher of North Huntingdon said. "We were the first ones here, we don't play around."

It's not just beating the crowds for them; it's being on top of things. The Cyphers had food and beer prepared for the parade Saturday.

Others chose to make breakfast sandwiches for fuel. Some drank green beer, while others opted for more Irish beer.

"It's too strong. I'll stick with my girly drinks," Sophia Menna of Slippery Rock said, opting for something else.

It wasn't too long after that the parade came down its route.

"I've been coming here since I was just in a stroller," Camille Redman of Pittsburgh said.

Others wanted to see how "The Burgh" does St. Paddy's Day.

"Over the years, I've just heard great things that Pittsburgh puts on a great parade," Cade McKaveney of San Diego, Calif. said.

Music permeated the ears, and looking anywhere had you seeing green on Saturday.

"Oh my gosh, the energy is amazing!" Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

You heard that from many people, whether up high or down low among thousands.

"This is what I am meaning when we talk about building a welcoming city, making sure that we celebrate all cultures," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

Saturday was time to celebrate Irish culture.

"For us, it's just something to be proud about, something to be loud about, and something to be excited about," Redman said.

Flags were flying and people were smiling. Happiness was at the heart of Saturday's parade.

"It's a holiday to really love people, and to love, live, and be thankful," Cypher said.