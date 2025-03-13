Pittsburgh Public Safety discusses preparations for St. Patrick's Day Weekend

It's one of the biggest celebrations of the year in Pittsburgh and it's just days away and organizers said the St. Patrick's Day Parade could draw between 200,000 and 350,000 people downtown.

With a crowd that large expected, the city's leader said they're ready for the influx of people, but they also want the revelers to be responsible.

This year's parade will feature more than 200 marching units, bands, and floats that will make their way down Grant Street and then hang a right down the Boulevard of the Allies on Saturday morning.

"That entire area is going to be shut down [by 7 a.m.]," said Commander Eric Baker of the Pittsburgh Police Special Deployment Division.

Along with the parade, there will be two races along the parade route between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Following the parade, let's say you're looking to celebrate the day somewhere like the South Side.

"We're all excited to see you down here wearing the green and drinking that green beer," said Bob Charland of the City Council. "If you intend to go and cause harm and disorder, you'll be met by the best entertainment patrol on the east coast, if not the country."

Pittsburgh Police Zone 3's commander said officers will be patrolling between the 1200 and 1800 blocks of East Carson Street. In order to make sure police know what's going on, a QR code will be posted all over town to give people the opportunity to report suspicious behavior.

Along with the South Side, police from various agencies will be patrolling other neighborhoods, including the North Shore.

"Over on the North Side, between Tony Dorsett and Chuck Noll Drive, we'll have the North Shore closed for pedestrian ease back and forth between the establishments," said Emily Bourne, Pittsburgh Public Information Officer.

The message is quite simple: come to town, have fun, stay safe, and get if you need a ride, find that designated driver.