When and where to catch Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Preparations are being made for the upcoming St.Patrick's Day festivities coming to Pittsburgh.

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety will aid in the preparation process and announced many events coming to the city.

A turnout of 20,000 people are expected to attend the parade this year.

The parade route, parking and street adjustments

The parade will be on March 15, and will start on Liberty Avenue and Grant Street, then it will continue down Grant Street into the Boulevard of the Allies. The parade will end at the review stand on Stanwix Street.

Starting at 4:00 a.m., parking will be not be allowed on the parade route and Market Square. The city will post signs 48 hours in advance. Vehicle tagging and towing will be enforced.

Those needing to commute into the city can park for free at the Second Avenue Parking Plaza.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will create bus detours that will happen due to the race, parade and general festivities. These detours will begin on Saturday March 15 at 7:00 a.m.

There will be two rideshare pickup and drop-off locations to help with congestion around this time at South 18th Street from East Carson Street to Wrights Way, and at 20 Bedford Square near South 12th Street.

An additional road closure will happen Saturday evening on North Shore Drive between Chuck Noll Way and Tony Dorsett Drive.

Alternative events to attend

The parade organizer, Irish Society for Education and Charity Inc., will host a family-friendly celebration in Market Square from 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature entertainment, food and activities while Market Square remains shut off to vehicular traffic during this time.

An all new Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash will be hosted by P3R, it will be on the parade route and it includes the 1 Mile Family Fun Run at 8:00 a.m. and a 5K that begins at 8:25 a.m.