Early-morning water main break sends gushing water onto South Side streets for hours

A water main break sent water gushing onto streets on Pittsburgh's South Side for several hours.

The break happened before 4 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Sarah Street and East Carson Street.

Water was seen bubbling from the ground below for over three hours.

A water main break on Pittsburgh's South Side sent water gushing onto East Carson Street and Sarah Street for several hours early Thursday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Crews from Pittsburgh Water were seen working at the scene of the break trying to get the water to stop flowing.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Water said that once the break is isolated, more information will be released about the impact to customers and a timeframe on repairs.