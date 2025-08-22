Watch CBS News
Local News

New face of Duquesne Brewery clock unveiled on Pittsburgh's South Side

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. unveils new face of Duquesne Brewery clock
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. unveils new face of Duquesne Brewery clock 00:40

A piece of Pittsburgh history has new life and a new look.

The Pittsburgh Brewing Company had a light-up ceremony on Thursday night to show off the new face of the Duquesne Brewery clock located on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The clock was built in the 1930s on Mt. Washington before moving to the city's South Side in 1961. 

It's the largest clock face in the United States and now it promotes Pittsburgh's own Iron City Beer.

download-1.png
The historic Duquesne Brewery clock on Pittsburgh's South Side has been unveiled with new Iron City Beer branding by the Pittsburgh Brewing Company. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"We're part of the fabric of Pittsburgh," said Todd Zwicker, President of Pittsburgh Brewing Company. "It's part of the fabric. A lot of people are out excited for it and that's great to see."

Pittsburgh Brewing is the first company to advertise on the clock since 2017.

Over the years, the clock has featured advertisements for companies like Duquesne Brewery, Coca-Cola, and AT&T. 

While the clock has changed advertisers in its history, it's never stopped ticking. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue