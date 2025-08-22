New face of Duquesne Brewery clock unveiled on Pittsburgh's South Side

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. unveils new face of Duquesne Brewery clock

A piece of Pittsburgh history has new life and a new look.

The Pittsburgh Brewing Company had a light-up ceremony on Thursday night to show off the new face of the Duquesne Brewery clock located on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The clock was built in the 1930s on Mt. Washington before moving to the city's South Side in 1961.

It's the largest clock face in the United States and now it promotes Pittsburgh's own Iron City Beer.

The historic Duquesne Brewery clock on Pittsburgh's South Side has been unveiled with new Iron City Beer branding by the Pittsburgh Brewing Company. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"We're part of the fabric of Pittsburgh," said Todd Zwicker, President of Pittsburgh Brewing Company. "It's part of the fabric. A lot of people are out excited for it and that's great to see."

Pittsburgh Brewing is the first company to advertise on the clock since 2017.

Over the years, the clock has featured advertisements for companies like Duquesne Brewery, Coca-Cola, and AT&T.

While the clock has changed advertisers in its history, it's never stopped ticking.