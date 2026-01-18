More snow showers possible Sunday in Pittsburgh as cold weather continues through Tuesday
Today, some woke up with another coating of snow, and that will taper off late morning.
More snow showers will be around later tonight, where another 1-2" is possible. Today we will be partly cloudy with temperatures only in the low 20s all day as we hit a midnight high of 27 and now falling.
On Monday, our highs stay in the 20s with single-digit lows and feeling even colder and below zero with gusts around 30-40mph.
Hourly Forecast:
- 9 a.m.: 18°
- Noon: 22°
- 3 p.m.: 21° C
- 6 p.m.: 19° Cloudy
Tuesday will be even colder with lows in the teens and wind chills 10-15 degrees below zero Tuesday morning.
It will be dry, but bundle up when you're out and about, and remember if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets! Our highs try to get back to the 30s mid-week.
