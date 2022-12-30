Watch CBS News
Vehicle falls into sinkhole along residential street in Wilkinsburg

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle fell into a sinkhole along a residential street in Wilkinsburg.

The sinkhole opened up sometime on Thursday evening along Biddle Avenue at the intersection of West Street. 

Viewer video shows a vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole. 

wilkinsburg-sinkhole-adam-burgess.jpg
A vehicle fell into a sinkhole along Biddle Avenue in Wilkinsburg. Adam Burgess

Our news crew at the scene witnessed cones and barriers set up around the hole.

img-4410.jpg
Barriers and cones were set up around the sinkhole along Biddle Avenue in Wilkinsburg. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

We've reached out to Wilkinsburg Police for more information and an estimated timeframe on repairs, but have not heard back.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

