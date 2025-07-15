2 men shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood

Two men were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say officers from Zone 1 were called to the area of East McIntyre Street between Osgood Street and Lyzell Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving three separate ShotSpotter notifications.

Police say officers arriving at the scene found a man along Osgood Street who had been shot in the back. That man was taken to the hospital by medics and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police said a second man was shot in the back, found a short time later along Lyzell Street. That man was taken to the hospital by medics and last reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators at the scene found multiple shell casings and two vehicles that had been hit by gunfire.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting, according to police.

Police did not detail if any suspects have been identified.