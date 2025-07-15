Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Two men were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say officers from Zone 1 were called to the area of East McIntyre Street between Osgood Street and Lyzell Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving three separate ShotSpotter notifications.

Police say officers arriving at the scene found a man along Osgood Street who had been shot in the back. That man was taken to the hospital by medics and was last reported to be in stable condition.

screenshot-2025-07-15-003548.png
Two men were injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police said a second man was shot in the back, found a short time later along Lyzell Street. That man was taken to the hospital by medics and last reported to be in critical condition. 

Investigators at the scene found multiple shell casings and two vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. 

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting, according to police.

Police did not detail if any suspects have been identified. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.