Four people shot overnight in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Four people were shot overnight in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood, police say. 

Pittsburgh Police say the shootimng happened just after 1:15 a.m. on Friday when officers received two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 20 rounds.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot in the hip, shoulder, and ankle, respectively. 

Police say the victims were standing outside on a porch when they were shot.

Four people were injured during an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

All three individuals were taken to the hospital by medics and were last listed in stable condition. 

Police say a short time later, officers came across a crash on the city's North Side and found a man in the vehicle who had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital and went into surgery. He was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting, which is described as ongoing.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if they are looking for any suspects.

