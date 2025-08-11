Man dies following late-night shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

A man is dead after being shot and hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said officers from Zone 5 were called to the area of Wiltsie Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night after people in the area reported hearing possible gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest and in the leg, police said.

A man died after being shot and hit by a vehicle along Wiltsie Street in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Witnesses told police that after the man was shot, he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said that officers tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified,

The police bureau's Mobile Crime Unit arrived to process evidence at the scene and police say the man's official cause of death will come from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.