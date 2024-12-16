Pittsburgh-area schools get $100K worth of instruments for Christmas

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — The holidays are coming early for students at schools in the Pittsburgh area, where they're receiving a special gift of musical instruments. The effort kicked off at Steel Valley Middle and High School.

Steel Valley got in the holiday spirit on Monday morning by playing classic tunes and opening presents.

The school is one of 12 in the Pittsburgh region, along with a nonprofit, that are getting brand new musical instruments from Citizens Bank as a part of a $100,000 investment.

It means a lot to students like Justyn Barefoot, a senior, who plays the tuba and the French horn.

"It felt like Christmas," Barefoot said. "I know that we are low on funds for instruments, and this is just what we needed."

Malia Mueller leads the school's program.

"A lot of our students either can't afford to rent an instrument or can't afford to purchase an instrument, so this will provide students an opportunity to be a part of the program," Mueller said.

She said this donation is all the more important at a time when some districts are reducing funding for the arts across the country.

"It helps them find a side of them that is — find that creative side, and so for some of them, it creates a safe space for them," Mueller said.

This is the case for students like Barefoot, who looks forward to seeing the impact this has on future students.

"I'm really hoping that Steel Valley, its music center, like, grows as time goes on and more students just get introduced to it," Barefoot said.